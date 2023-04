Updated on: April 04, 2023 16:07 IST

Bihar Communal Clash: The fire of riots in Bihar... PM's dream of Nitish. Nitish Kumar | Hindi news

Bihar Communal Clash: DM of Bihar Sharif district has given a big statement regarding the situation in Nalanda. The DM of Bihar Sharif said that strict action will be taken against the rioters. The accused who are absconding… their attachment will be confiscated.