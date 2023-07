Updated on: July 22, 2023 9:20 IST

Bihar: Businessman, his bodyguard killed in firing in Muzaffarpur; another succumbs to injures

Bihar News: In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, miscreants showed fearless courage. The miscreants who came on bike near Marwari High School fired indiscriminately on five people including property dealer Ashutosh Shahi, in which three people including property dealer Ashutosh Shahi died on the spot.