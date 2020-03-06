We are making alternative arrangements: Bihar Education Minister on striking teachers
Nitish Kumar should promise 7 crore Bihar youth for giving jobs: Tejashwi Yadav
Minor girl allegedly abducted, gang-raped in Patna
Recommended Video
We are making alternative arrangements: Bihar Education Minister on striking teachers
Nitish Kumar should promise 7 crore Bihar youth for giving jobs: Tejashwi Yadav
Minor girl allegedly abducted, gang-raped in Patna
Around 50 people admitted to hospital after eating food at wedding feast in Bihar
Top News
11 killed, 4 injured as SUV collides with tractor on NH-28 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's residence raided by ED in Mumbai, lookout notice issued
21 found Coronavirus positive on cruise ship off California coast
Firing in Ghaziabad court after 2 lawyers argument on WhatsApp
12-year-old dies after wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour
Yes Bank lent to 'stressed' corporates like Anil Ambani Group, Vodafone: Nirmala Sitharaman
Latest News
Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL 2020: Report
DY Patil T20 Cup: Dhawan's 69 in vain as Reliance 1 lose in final, Hardik falls for duck
'Baaghi 3' movie review: The Tiger Shroff-starrer is a tragic death of logic. RIP
Coronavirus hits Indian sports: Shooting WC postponed, SAI on alert, athletes anxious
Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari to launch 'Apni Party' on Sunday
New picture of bearded Omar Abdullah posing with a doctor surfaces
Anger against AAP simmers in Mustafabad over Tahir Hussain’s arrest, Kejriwal’s silence on BJP
Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots..: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits out at govt over order
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra crowdfunds Rs 72 lakh for ‘Hindu’ riot victims
DMK General Secretary Anbazhagan passes away at 97
Acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan: Political activist requests India
11 killed, 4 injured as SUV collides with tractor on NH-28 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
12-year-old dies after wall collapses in Noida following heavy downpour
Firing in Ghaziabad court after 2 lawyers argument on WhatsApp
21 found Coronavirus positive on cruise ship off California coast
At least 29 killed, 61 injured in Kabul terror attack
Chilling video shows BMW getting crushed into pieces by a train
Coronavirus: Indians are not being deported from Iran, says Iranian embassy
Coronavirus: Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians; Iranian flight to bring 300 swabs
Baaghi 3 box office collection day 1: Coronavirus scare affects Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama
Milind Soman left an Aamir Khan film because of healthy food issues
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party. Photos go viral
Nakuul Mehta: Would rather be a web star than a Bollywood struggler
Katrina Kaif: I don't believe in ego
Kapil Sharma, Disha Patani and others grace the screening of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3
Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others attend special screening of Kajol's short film Devi
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar's India Legends face Lara's Windies Legends at Wankhede
DY Patil T20 Cup: Dhawan's 69 in vain as Reliance 1 lose in final, Hardik falls for duck
Exclusive | Funny how people are reacting after Kohli has one bad tour: Kuldeep hits back at critics
Risk posed by coronavirus low during ODI tour of India: Cricket South Africa
Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL 2020: Report
Australian newspaper prints extra pages to combat Toilet Paper Emergency
Coronavirus has broken out in India. Even in WhatsApp forwards
Elderly coronavirus patient watches sunset with doctor outside hospital in Wuhan. Photo goes viral
Woman posts video of Uber driver sleeping as she herself drives to her destination
WhatsApp rolls out dark mode; Twitter a meme fest
Maharashtra governor yet to give assent to bill on sarpanch election
Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis
Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Horoscope Today March 7, 2020: See what's in store for Pisces, Scorpio, Capricorn and others
International Women’s Day 2020: History, significance, Date, theme- all you need to know
Myths and the truth: Coronavirus disease advice for the public
Suffering from back pain? Blame it on your ancestors
Delhi fashion week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: Stunned the iPhone fanatic in me
Womens Day 2020 Tech gifting ideas: OnePlus 7T, Realme Buds Air and more
OnePlus will now pick up your smartphone from home to repair it: Know where it is applicable
Realme 6, 6 Pro, Realme Band launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Twitter is testing Instagram Story-like vanishing tweets; sparks #RIPTwitter trend
BPSC PT Result: BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 announced. Direct Link
UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 declared. Direct link
Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check
Assam Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 announced. Direct link
RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download