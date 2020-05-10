Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bhopal Police sanitise currency notes before taking as challan money amid COVID-19

News Videos

Bhopal Police sanitise currency notes before taking as challan money amid COVID-19

Taking no chance, Bhopal Police made traffic violators sanitise currency notes before taking them as challan money.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X