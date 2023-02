Updated on: February 17, 2023 17:26 IST

Bhiwani Car Case: Monu Manesar released the video & claimed that he was in Gurugram at the time of the murder

Monu Manesar, the accused, released two videos, the first from February 14 and the second from February 15.This video is from a hotel in Manesar, Haryana. By releasing the video, it has been claimed that he was in the Manesar area when the allegations of kidnapping and murder were made.