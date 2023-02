Updated on: February 19, 2023 14:02 IST

Bhivani Case: Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of burning a car in Haryana's Bhiwani

The case of the murder of two Muslim youths who were allegedly abducted in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district is hot. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is continuously making statements on this matter. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi reached Bharatpur in Rajasthan a while ago.