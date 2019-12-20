Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led throngs of protesters on the steps of Delhi's Jama Masjid soon after the Friday prayers. The protesters carried out the demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Chandrashekhar Azad held a placard and gave slogans against the Act. Earlier today, the Delhi Police denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.