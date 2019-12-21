Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad being taken to Tihar Jail

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 20:22 IST ]

Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad being taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari Court. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

