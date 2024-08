Updated on: August 21, 2024 18:25 IST

Bharat Bandh: Agitators block roads in Patna, locals unable to commute

The 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' is observing a day-long Bharat Bandh today to protest against the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations which it stated that the states must identify the ‘creamy layer’ in SC and ST's and exclude them from the quota benefits.