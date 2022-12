Updated on: December 23, 2022 11:52 IST

BF.7 Variant of Corona can spread rapidly in India soon, this is the plan of Modi government

Corona Virus Latest News | Omicron BF.7 Cases in India | Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya has called a meeting again today to rescue from Corona. Masks have been made mandatory in all hospitals and it is being told that the coming 20-30 days are very important for India.