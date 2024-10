Updated on: October 18, 2024 10:23 IST

Benjamin Netanyahu confirms Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar's death, says, the score is now settled

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (October 17) the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered the chance of peace in the Middle East but warned that the war in Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned. And today, as we promised to do.