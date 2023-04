Updated on: April 11, 2023 10:59 IST

Bemetara Violence: Tremendous violence erupted during VHP bandh in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, a huge protest was witnessed after the death of a youth in a fight between two parties. On Monday, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its allied organizations created a ruckus in protest against the murder of the youth.