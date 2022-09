Updated on: September 14, 2022 11:35 IST

Begusarai Firing। Begusarai Police। Nitish Government। Bihar Crime। Bihar Shooter | India TV LIVE

Begusarai Firing । Begusarai Police। One mn shot dead including 10 others got injured after an unidentified bike-borne man shot fired in Bihar's Begusarai. According to reports, it is being told that the criminals fired in Bachwara, Phulwaria, Chakia, and Teghra police stations.#begusarai #biharnews #crime #phycokiller #nitishgovernment #biharpolice #indiatv