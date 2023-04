Updated on: April 13, 2023 12:09 IST

Breaking News: Before appearing in the court, Atiq made this big request to the jail administration. Atique Ahmed

Atique Ahmed was brought from Sabarmati Jail to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Atiq's son Ali is also lodged in this Naini jail. That is why Atiq has requested the jail administration to meet his son Ali.