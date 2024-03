Updated on: March 08, 2024 16:33 IST

BeerBicep's Ranveer Allahabadia's Gets Candid With PM Modi: People will say you are from BJP

Country’s first ever National Creators Awards were organised on March 08. Content creators from across the country were felicitated by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam.