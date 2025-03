Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM's Waris Pathan Demands Strict Action For Accused Under UAPA Laws All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan has requested the Maharashtra government to impose strict unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) laws against those responsible for the explosion at a mosque in Beed, urging severe punishment for the accused.