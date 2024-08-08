Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bangladesh: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus set to form interim government today

News Videos

Updated on: August 08, 2024 19:11 IST

Bangladesh: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus set to form interim government today

Nobel laureate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport on August 7 to travel to Dhaka. Yunus, who was in Paris for a medical procedure, was named the chief adviser on August 06, a day after PM Hasina resigned.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement