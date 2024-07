Updated on: July 22, 2024 5:48 IST

Bangladesh Job Quota Protest: Supreme Court scraps most job quotas after deadly violence

Bangladesh's Supreme Court on July 21 scrapped most of the quotas on govt jobs sparking massive protests, reported Reuters. SC’s Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated quotas, directing 93% of govt jobs will be open to candidates on merit.Watch to know more!