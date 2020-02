Balakot airstrike 1st anniversary: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria lands in Srinagar after flying MiG-21

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria landed in Srinagar after flying MiG-21 of 51 Squadron Commanding Officer Group Captain Nazeer with two each Mirage-2000 and Sukhoi-30MKI at Srinagar airbase.