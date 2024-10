Updated on: October 18, 2024 13:49 IST

Bahraich Encounter: Giriraj Singh slams SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks

Bahraich Encounter: Slamming Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for criticising Uttar Pradesh government over the Bahraich encounter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on October 18 said that "his DNA is anti-Hindu". Watch the video to know more.