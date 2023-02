Updated on: February 15, 2023 23:45 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Woman from London tied rakhi to Baba in Bageshwar Dham

These days Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is making headlines. During this, a woman from London has reached Baba's Dham and the woman has also tied Rakhi to Baba.