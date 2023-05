Updated on: May 15, 2023 12:14 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: People reached Baba's court carrying the flag of Bajrang Bali in Patna, Bihar

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar In Patna: Bajrang Bali is in a lot of discussion after the Karnataka elections. In such a situation, even with the flag of Bajrang Bali, people reached Baba's court. All the devotees of Baba are supporting his resolution of Hindu Rashtra on the injury of Danke.