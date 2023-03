Updated on: March 17, 2023 14:29 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Maharashtra Congress opens front against Bageshwar Dham. Congress against the Bageshwar

At Baba Bageshwar Dham Darbar, a conflict has started up once more. where an opposition has been established by the Congress against the Bageshwar administration. Mumbai's Baba Bageshwar Dham court will be decorated on March 18 and 19