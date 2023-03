Updated on: March 21, 2023 13:36 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Dhirendra Shastri performed Bhumi Pujan for the Math in Maharashtra's Thane

After Madhya Pradesh, now the Math of Baba Bageshwar Dham is being prepared in Maharashtra also. Baba has also performed Bhumi Pujan for his new Math in Maharashtra's Thane.