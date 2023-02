Updated on: February 02, 2023 18:50 IST

Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri held the Darbar in Prayagraj today, people thronged

Today, the court of Bageshwar Baba is going to be decorated in Prayagraj. A five-day Maa Sheetla Kripa Mahotsav is being organised at Meja in Prayagraj. where the Satsang and Durbar programmes of Bageshwar Dham will be organized.