Updated on: June 12, 2023 8:52 IST

Bageshwar Baba Darbar In Delhi: Baba will raise the flag of Hindu nation and Sanatan Dharma in Delhi

Baba Bageshwar is going to go on seclusion for 5 days from 15th June...but before that the complete schedule of Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has come out... They are about to reach to raise the flag of the nation and Sanatan Dharma.