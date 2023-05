Updated on: May 17, 2023 14:46 IST

Bageshwar Baba again reiterated the resolution of Hindu nation from Patna

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Today is the last day of Baba Bageshwar's court in Patna.. Political mercury of Bihar is high regarding Baba. On the other hand, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has again reiterated the resolution of Hindu nation from Patna.