Updated on: August 22, 2024 18:21 IST

Badlapur sexual assault case: ACP urges people to stop spreading rumours

ACP Badlapur, Suresh Varade spoke to ANI regarding the sexual assault with two minor girl students in Maharashtra’s Badlapur which sparked massive outrage and protest in the city and said that several rumours are being spread to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Watch to know more!