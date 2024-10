Updated on: October 13, 2024 17:51 IST

Baba Siddique Dead: CM Shinde vows strict action; two accused from UP and Haryana arrested

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke on the Baba Siddique firing incident and said, “This is an extremely unfortunate incident, and I spoke to the doctors and police. Two people have been arrested. The accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. Watch to know more!