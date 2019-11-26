Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ayodhya Case: UP Sunni Waqf Board to decide on review plea today

News Videos

Ayodhya Case: UP Sunni Waqf Board to decide on review plea today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 8:47 IST ]

An important meeting of the Sunni Central Waqf Board is scheduled for today in which members of the Board will deliberate of the November 9 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya title dispute.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | November 26, 2019 Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, November 26, 2019  