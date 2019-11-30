Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
Avalanche hits army patrol in Southern Glacier

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 19:50 IST ]

An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members

