Updated on: September 21, 2024 17:53 IST

Atishi Marlena Swearing-in Ceremony: Atishi takes oath of office, becomes Delhi’s youngest CM

Atishi on Saturday along with her new Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas took oath as Delhi Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the top post. The new Council of Ministers announced by the party comprises Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, a new entrant