Updated on: March 29, 2023 9:10 IST

Atique Was sentenced to life in prison in Umesh Pal kidnapping case, will be returned to Sabarmati Jail

Atiq Ahmed is being sent back to Sabarmati jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. The prison van of the UP Police is now moving towards Kota via Jhansi via Shivpuri in MP.