Updated on: April 20, 2023 18:48 IST

Atique, Ashraf Murder Mystery: What is the murder mystery of Atiq and Ashraf?

Atique Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Murder Updates: The questioning of the attackers of Atique and Ashraf is going on. Many shocking revelations are happening. Meanwhile, the scene of the murder of Atiq and Ashraf was recreated at Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj today. See in this report.