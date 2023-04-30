Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Big disclosure on Atique Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen...This lady don is helping Shaista

News Videos

Updated on: April 30, 2023 17:11 IST

Big disclosure on Atique Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen...This lady don is helping Shaista

Shaista Parveen News: Police is continuously raiding in search of Atiq's most wanted wife Shaista. But till now Shaista has not been caught. She is constantly dodging the police.
Atique Ahmed Shaista Parveen Guddu Muslim Up Police Prayagraj

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News