Updated on: April 08, 2023 13:36 IST

Atique Ahmed Wife News: First son, now increased reward on Begum, Where is Shaista Parveen absconding?

Umesh Pal Case: The police are conducting raids in search of the shooters involved in the murder and the mastermind behind the murder. The police have increased the reward amount to Rs 50,000 for Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed, named in the Umesh Pal murder case.