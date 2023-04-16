Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: CM Yogi Orders Police To Stay Alert, Ensure Law And Order In State

News Videos

Updated on: April 16, 2023 22:53 IST

Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: CM Yogi Orders Police To Stay Alert, Ensure Law And Order In State

Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: CM Yogi Orders Police To Stay Alert, Ensure Law And Order In State
news Atique Ahmed breaking news uttar pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News