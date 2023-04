Updated on: April 08, 2023 9:36 IST

Atique Ahmed News: Has his wife Shaista slowly become a gangster after Atiq?

Police action continues in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal's killers are still at large, even after 45 days since the massacre. Six police teams are engaged day and night in the search for Shaista Parveen, the wife of Mafia Atiq.