Updated on: April 12, 2023 12:02 IST

Atique Ahmed News: Atique was produced in Prayagraj, and Warrant B was issued in the Umesh Pal case

The mafia of UP and the mastermind of the shootout in Dhumanganj of Prayagraj, Atique Ahmed, is once again on the road and is travelling from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj for the second time.