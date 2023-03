Updated on: March 28, 2023 14:38 IST

Atique Ahmed Life Imprisonment: Mafia Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence in Umesh Pal case

Atique Ahmed News Updates: In the Umesh Pal Kidnapping case of 2006, 3 accused including the main accused Mafia Atique Ahmed have been convicted by the MP-MLA Court. At the same time, the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj has sentenced Atiq to life imprisonment.