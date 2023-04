Updated on: April 17, 2023 18:40 IST

Atiq-Ashraf's shooters threatened, shifted from Prayagraj jail to Pratapgarh jail

The three shooters involved in the shootout of Atiq and Ashraf have been shifted from Naini Jail to Pratapgarh Jail. Atiq's son Ali was threatening to kill the shooters in Naini Jail.