Updated on: April 17, 2023 18:41 IST

Breaking News: Atiq-Ashraf killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail

The killers of Atiq-Ashraf are being told that there is a threat to their lives. Police has received input that these three (Arun, Lavlesh, Sunny) may be attacked in Naini Jail, so the Atiq-Ashraf killers have been shifted from Naini Jail to Pratapgarh Jail.