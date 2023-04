Updated on: April 18, 2023 13:58 IST

Atiq Ahmed's wife letter to CM Yogi Adityanath surfaces; makes big claims on husband

Atiq Ahmed's killing: Three days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by three shooters in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a letter of gangster's wife Shaista Parveen has surfaced which she had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.