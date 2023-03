Updated on: March 27, 2023 16:28 IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy on Bundelkhand Expressway, know the status of his brother Ashraf

Atique Ahmed News: Mafia Atiq's convoy is currently running on the Bundelkhand Expressway. The UP STF team is currently moving towards Banda. It is being told that Atiq will reach Prayagraj by around 7 pm. At the same time, Atiq's gangster brother Ashraf is currently moving ahead of Sitapur.