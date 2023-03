Updated on: March 26, 2023 14:35 IST

Ateeq Ahmed News: UP Police reached Sabarmati Jail; Mafia is preparing to bring Ateeq from Gujarat to UP

UP Police have reached Sabarmati Jail to bring Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat to UP. The UP Police have reached Sabarmati Jail with a production warrant. Let us tell you that Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.