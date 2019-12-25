Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
  5. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 95th birth anniversary: PM Modi renames Rohtang passageway to Atal Tunnel

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 95th birth anniversary: PM Modi renames Rohtang passageway to Atal Tunnel

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 13:27 IST ]

Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS. "Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on Twitter. He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.

