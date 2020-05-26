Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
  5. At 2.87%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate one of the lowest in world: Health Ministry

At 2.87%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate one of the lowest in world: Health Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal on May 26 briefed the detail reports of COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.

