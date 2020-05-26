India is testing 1.1 lakh COVID-19 samples daily: ICMR
World reporting 4.5 deaths per lakh population, India only 0.3 deaths: Govt on corona casualties
Migrant workers gather in large numbers in Dharavi
Munger DM Rajesh Meena speaks on coronavirus and lockdown situation in the district
Top News
Shramik Special Trains: Piyush Goyal targets Uddhav over 'collapse' of government machinery in state
Locust attacks in India spark concern: Why you should be worried
LAC faceoff: PM Modi meets Ladakh Governor after holding talks with NSA, CDS, service chiefs
Supreme Court takes cognizance of migrant workers' plight, seeks Centre's response by Thursday
Delhi Red Zones: Narela's Swatantra Nagar declared containment zone | Check new list
Govt makes Aarogya Setu an open-source app for Android users
Latest News
'Tendulkar the greatest batsman, but the greatest cricketer is..': Lee names most 'complete' player
Swami Ramdev suggests effective ways to attain extreme fitness for athletes
Kohli-Rohit stand 'mystifying', Dhoni had 'no intent': Stokes on 2019 WC match against India
Salman Khan's Dabangg gets an animated series
Politicizing migrants issue is unfortunate, we need to work together: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
85 out of 145 trains were to run from Maharashtra till 6:00 PM today, of which only 27 could run
Migrant workers' issue in Maharashtra turns into a political debate
At 2.87%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate one of the lowest in world: Health Ministry
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Top headlines at this hour
Locust attacks in Rajasthan: Drones, planes to be used to fight locust swarms
Coronavirus: McDonald's resumes delivery, drive-thru services in north, east India
Bharti Telecom sells 2.75 per cent stake in Airtel for Rs 8,433 crore to institutional investors
Earnings of Sensex companies to decline up to 8 per cent: Analyst
Maruti Suzuki partners ICICI Bank to offer customized EMI financing schemes to customers
Reliance Industries rights issue ends in a week: 5 reasons why you should subscribe to it
Booze in 60 minutes! Zomato starts home delivery of liquor in Odisha
Akshay Kumar holds 6 am online script meeting for Bell Bottom, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shares pic
Anushka Sharma's childhood photo with brother Karnesh is the cutest thing on internet today
Amitabh Bachchan mourns the death of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr
Karan Johar expresses heartfelt gratitude to BFF Manish Malhotra for best birthday gift
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 2 years of being together, actress shares their first photo
Inexperience among local umpires the reason to recommend extra review in Tests: Kumble
India's current pace quartet in Tests can be on top for at least two more years: Bharat Arun
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Shehan Madushanka for alleged possession of illegal drugs
Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro 5G launched: Price, specifications and more
Zomato delivering alcohol in more cities: How to order via Zomato app, eligible cities
Redmi Earbuds S truly wireless earphones launched in India: Everything you need to know
You will be soon able to see Google Search results with YouTube video results
Firefox 78 Nightly build fixes a huge problem: Here's all you need to know
On Karan Johar's birthday, 5 unseen photos shared by him that are pure gold
Sonu Sood turns saviour and sends migrant workers back to their houses in UP & Bihar (IN PICS)
7 Times Katrina Kaif left us swooning with her scintillating looks [In Pics]
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, China's 'Bat Woman' Shi Zhengli warns
Sri Lanka to relax curfew in Colombo
South Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases
Hong Kong to further relax social distancing measures amid coronavirus pandemic
Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases
Horoscope Today May 26, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo know your astrology prediction for the day
Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of Goddess Annapurna in kitchen brings monetary benefits
Young adults more likely to die from epilepsy: Study
Is your job killing you? Workplace stress can lead to death
Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life