Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
  5. Assembly Elections 2023: Megastar Chiranjeevi casts vote in Hyderabad

Updated on: November 30, 2023 12:10 IST

Assembly Elections 2023: Megastar Chiranjeevi casts vote in Hyderabad

Voting commenced today for the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi casting his vote in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
