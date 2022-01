Updated on: January 08, 2022 19:40 IST

Assembly Election 2022: Elections in five states from Feb 10- March 7; results on March 10

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.