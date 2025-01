Updated on: January 08, 2025 10:57 IST

Assam: Rescue operation underway to save 9 people trapped in coal mine at 3 kilo

Assam: A joint rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies has resumed to save 9 people trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo in Assam's Umrangso area. The Indian Navy is set to join the mission.